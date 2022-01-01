Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Liberty

Go
Liberty restaurants
Liberty restaurants that serve pork belly

Jousting Pigs BBQ image

BBQ • GRILL

Jousting Pigs BBQ in Liberty, MO

110 E Kansas St, Liberty

Avg 4.6 (1911 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Burnt End Plate$17.00
Fatty cubes of bacon! We smoke the whole pork belly then cube it up, deep fry the cubes and toss in your choice of sauce!
Pork Belly Burnt End Sandwich$0.00
Fatty cubes of bacon! We smoke the whole pork belly then cube it up, deep fry the cubes and toss in your choice of sauce!
Pork Belly Burnt End Combo$18.00
Fatty cubes of bacon! We smoke the whole pork belly then cube it up, deep fry the cubes and toss in your choice of sauce!
More about Jousting Pigs BBQ in Liberty, MO
3HALVES Brewing Co. image

 

3HALVES Brewing Co.

110 E Kansas St Liberty MO, LIBERTY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Burnt End Combo$20.00
More about 3HALVES Brewing Co.

