Quesadillas in Liberty

Liberty restaurants
Toast

Liberty restaurants that serve quesadillas

Jousting Pigs BBQ image

BBQ • GRILL

Jousting Pigs BBQ

110 E Kansas St, Liberty

Avg 4.6 (1911 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Quesadilla$10.00
12 in flour tortilla stuffed with brisket, jalapeno cream cheese, and monterey jack cheese and melted to perfection. Comes with sour cream and house made pico de gallo.
Pulled Pork Quesadilla$9.00
12 in flour tortilla stuffed with pulled pork, jalapeno cream cheese, and monterey jack cheese and melted to perfection. Comes with sour cream and house made pico de gallo.
Carnitas Quesadilla$10.00
12 in flour tortilla stuffed with pork carnitas, jalapeno cream cheese, and monterey jack cheese and melted to perfection. Comes with sour cream and house made pico de gallo.
More about Jousting Pigs BBQ
Item pic

 

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

1173 W Kansas Street, Liberty

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cheese Quesadilla$6.79
Pepperjack, mozzarella, spread cheese, and your choice of meat, vegetables and/or sauce, on a wheat tortilla
Mini Quesadilla$5.49
Mozzarella and chicken, on a wheat wrap
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty

416 E Mill St, Liberty

Avg 4.4 (340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
14" flour tortilla quesadilla filled with cheese served with French fries
Carne Asada (steak) Quesadilla$10.79
14" flour tortilla quesadilla filled with cheese and carne asada (grilled steak) served with French fries
More about Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty

