Quesadillas in Liberty

BBQ • GRILL
Jousting Pigs BBQ
110 E Kansas St, Liberty
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$10.00
12 in flour tortilla stuffed with brisket, jalapeno cream cheese, and monterey jack cheese and melted to perfection. Comes with sour cream and house made pico de gallo.
|Pulled Pork Quesadilla
|$9.00
12 in flour tortilla stuffed with pulled pork, jalapeno cream cheese, and monterey jack cheese and melted to perfection. Comes with sour cream and house made pico de gallo.
|Carnitas Quesadilla
|$10.00
12 in flour tortilla stuffed with pork carnitas, jalapeno cream cheese, and monterey jack cheese and melted to perfection. Comes with sour cream and house made pico de gallo.
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
1173 W Kansas Street, Liberty
|Grilled Cheese Quesadilla
|$6.79
Pepperjack, mozzarella, spread cheese, and your choice of meat, vegetables and/or sauce, on a wheat tortilla
|Mini Quesadilla
|$5.49
Mozzarella and chicken, on a wheat wrap
FRENCH FRIES
Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
416 E Mill St, Liberty
|Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.99
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$8.99
14" flour tortilla quesadilla filled with cheese served with French fries
|Carne Asada (steak) Quesadilla
|$10.79
14" flour tortilla quesadilla filled with cheese and carne asada (grilled steak) served with French fries