Shrimp fajitas in Liberty
Liberty restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
More about Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
FRENCH FRIES
Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
416 E Mill St, Liberty
|14. Fajitas chicken, steak and shrimp
|$14.99
Grilled fajita veggies with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp full of flavor garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.
|14. Fajitas chicken, steak and shrimp
|$16.79
Grilled fajita veggies with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp full of flavor garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.