Taquitos in Liberty

Liberty restaurants
Liberty restaurants that serve taquitos

FRENCH FRIES

Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty

416 E Mill St, Liberty

Avg 4.4 (340 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
5 with cheese Taquito$8.49
Five perfectly fried rolled taquitos filled with shredded chicken covered with shredded cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo
8. Four chicken rolled taquitos$10.49
Four perfectly fried rolled taquitos filled with shredded chicken topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole salsa and shredded cheese.
Served with rice and beans
5 with cheese and guacamole Taquitos$10.19
Five perfectly fried rolled taquitos filled with shredded chicken covered with shredded cheese, guacamole salsa, sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
El Potro Liberty - 116 north Steward ct

116 north Steward ct, liberty

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Taquitos 8$9.99
More about El Potro Liberty - 116 north Steward ct

