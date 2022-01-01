Taquitos in Liberty
Macarena's Mexican Food Liberty
416 E Mill St, Liberty
|5 with cheese Taquito
|$8.49
Five perfectly fried rolled taquitos filled with shredded chicken covered with shredded cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo
|8. Four chicken rolled taquitos
|$10.49
Four perfectly fried rolled taquitos filled with shredded chicken topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole salsa and shredded cheese.
Served with rice and beans
|5 with cheese and guacamole Taquitos
|$10.19
Five perfectly fried rolled taquitos filled with shredded chicken covered with shredded cheese, guacamole salsa, sour cream and pico de gallo