Liberty Soho
Open today 12:00 PM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Location
139 East Liberty Street, Toronto CN M6K 3K4
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Left Field Brewery - Liberty Village
No Reviews
40 Hanna Ave, Suite G1 Toronto, CN M6K 0C3
View restaurant
Bar'kada - 745 Queen Street West Unit A
No Reviews
745 Queen Street West Unit A Toronto, CN M6J 1G1
View restaurant
Patois Toronto - 794 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON, M6J1V1
No Reviews
794 Dundas Street West Toronto, CN M6J 1V1
View restaurant