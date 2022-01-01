Go
Liberty Tavern

Come in and Enjoy

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

1657 Hancock Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (381 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
applewood smoked bacon, fresh mozzarella, arugula, hothouse tomato, avocado aioli, garlic herb focaccia
Sesame Brussels Sprouts$12.00
crispy Brussels sprouts, chopped bacon, sesame vinaigrette, everything bagel spice
Gold Fever Chicken Pizza$16.00
Golf Fever Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fried Chicken, Scallions, Bleu Cheese Drizzle
Tater Tot Poutine$14.00
red wine demi-glace, 5-cheese sauce, gold fever pulled pork
Margherita Pizza$13.00
fresh mozzarella, herb olive oil, shaved basil
Pretzel Bites$12.00
smoked gouda stuffed pretzel balls, pretzel salt, five cheese sauce
Liberty Burger$16.00
house blend beef patty, farmhouse cheddar cheese, bourbon onions, garlic-thyme aioli, sesame potato bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
ancho breaded chicken, curtido slaw, buffalo Gorgonzola sauce, house pickles
Cheese Pizza$12.00
mozzarella, fontina, marinara
Liberty Wings$14.00
wood fired wings, firehouse brown sugar spice, buffalo Gorgonzola sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1657 Hancock Street

Quincy MA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
