Libertyville restaurants you'll love

Libertyville restaurants
Toast
  • Libertyville

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Libertyville restaurants

Egg Harbor Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

125 Lake Street, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (2970 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Pizzeria DeVille image

PIZZA

Pizzeria DeVille

404 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (259 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maaa Salad$11.00
Romaine Hearts, Arugula, Roasted Vegetables, Basil, Goat Cheese, Pine Nuts, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
Pepperoni Due Pizza$18.00
Traditional Cup & Char, Ezzo Pepperoni, Hot Honey, Mozzarella, Romano
Maaa Pie Pizza$17.00
EVOO, Spinach, Fig Jam, Caramelized Onions, Pistachio, Goat Cheese, Fontina, Romano
More about Pizzeria DeVille
Mickey Finn's Brewery image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mickey Finn's Brewery

345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Signature Hot Wings$12.95
Wings tossed in Cajun sauce and butter. Deep friend, not breaded. Extra hot is en fuego (habanero sauce) very hot no refunds. Not gluten free as they use the normal fryer (cross contamination). 1/2 lb 5 pcs - full pound 10 pcs. All served with celery, carrots, and 2oz of ranch or home made blue cheese dressing.
Mickey Burger$13.95
Our signature burger. 1/2lb. Mickey! Never frozen fresh ground beef. Often copied never duplicated. with fries.
To Go School of the Wise
A triple collaboration between Mickey Finn's, Roaring Table and Tala Coffee Roasters. This stout is rich and toasty with notes of espresso, dark chocolate and caramel.
More about Mickey Finn's Brewery
Harbor Kitchen and Tap image

 

Harbor Kitchen and Tap

1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH$13.99
Seasoned grilled mahi with a soy ginger glaze, topped with marinated red onion, grilled pineapple and fresh avocado, on a potato bun, with a side of tartar sauce
FISH & CHIPS$14.99
Beer battered and hand dipped, crispy fried, served with tartar sauce and our scoop fries
KEY WEST CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, avocado and pineapple slaw, served on a potato bun
More about Harbor Kitchen and Tap
Tommy's Pizza and Sports Bar image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Tommy's Pizza and Sports Bar

137 Lake St, Libertyville

Avg 3.8 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Supreme
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Marinara, Mozzarella
Original T
Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Marinara, Mozzarella
Veggie
Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Marinara, Mozzarella
More about Tommy's Pizza and Sports Bar
Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL

Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant

633 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.3 (1644 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole App$10.99
Hass Avocado, cilantro, red onions,
tomatoes, lime, jalapeńos
Combo Fajitas$19.99
Red & green peppers, onions, guacamole,
sour cream, rice, refried beans
Trio Enchiladas$14.99
Three corn tortillas, shredded
chicken, Chihuahua cheese, ground
beef. Three sauces: ranchero, mole,
verde, rice, refried beans
More about Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
Milwalky Taco image

TACOS • SALADS

Milwalky Taco

605 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.2 (459 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Avocado Taco$4.50
hand breaded avocado, jalapeño mayo, corn and black bean pico, cilantro
Pollo$3.00
Camaron$5.00
More about Milwalky Taco
Food For Thought - Innovation Park image

 

Food For Thought - Innovation Park

1940 Innovation Way, Libertyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest Turkey$7.00
Thin sliced turkey breast, applewood bacon, black bean spread, pepper jack, avocado, chipotle aioli, telera bun
Sausage Tecate Wrap$4.25
cage free scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, bell peppers, wrap
Tacate Wrap$4.50
Cage free scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, bell peppers, wheat wrap
More about Food For Thought - Innovation Park
Oscar Lee's Barbecue image

 

Oscar Lee's Barbecue

603 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Oscar Lee's Barbecue

