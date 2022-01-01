Libertyville restaurants you'll love
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
125 Lake Street, Libertyville
|Popular items
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Lobster Scrambler
|$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Pizzeria DeVille
PIZZA
Pizzeria DeVille
404 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Popular items
|Maaa Salad
|$11.00
Romaine Hearts, Arugula, Roasted Vegetables, Basil, Goat Cheese, Pine Nuts, Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Pepperoni Due Pizza
|$18.00
Traditional Cup & Char, Ezzo Pepperoni, Hot Honey, Mozzarella, Romano
|Maaa Pie Pizza
|$17.00
EVOO, Spinach, Fig Jam, Caramelized Onions, Pistachio, Goat Cheese, Fontina, Romano
More about Mickey Finn's Brewery
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mickey Finn's Brewery
345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Popular items
|Signature Hot Wings
|$12.95
Wings tossed in Cajun sauce and butter. Deep friend, not breaded. Extra hot is en fuego (habanero sauce) very hot no refunds. Not gluten free as they use the normal fryer (cross contamination). 1/2 lb 5 pcs - full pound 10 pcs. All served with celery, carrots, and 2oz of ranch or home made blue cheese dressing.
|Mickey Burger
|$13.95
Our signature burger. 1/2lb. Mickey! Never frozen fresh ground beef. Often copied never duplicated. with fries.
|To Go School of the Wise
A triple collaboration between Mickey Finn's, Roaring Table and Tala Coffee Roasters. This stout is rich and toasty with notes of espresso, dark chocolate and caramel.
More about Oscar Lee's Barbecue
Oscar Lee's Barbecue
603 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken (Thursday Only)
|$15.99
2 pieces of fried chicken, homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed green beans and a fluffy buttermilk biscuit
COMES WITH A MIX OF DARK AND WHITE MEAT, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
|Burger & Fries
|$12.00
1/2lb brisket patty, Pulled pork, pepper jack, tomatillo salsa, lettuce and tomato.
|Mac&Cheese
|$5.50
More about Harbor Kitchen and Tap
Harbor Kitchen and Tap
1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville
|Popular items
|GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH
|$13.99
Seasoned grilled mahi with a soy ginger glaze, topped with marinated red onion, grilled pineapple and fresh avocado, on a potato bun, with a side of tartar sauce
|FISH & CHIPS
|$14.99
Beer battered and hand dipped, crispy fried, served with tartar sauce and our scoop fries
|KEY WEST CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, avocado and pineapple slaw, served on a potato bun
More about Tommy's Pizza and Sports Bar
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Tommy's Pizza and Sports Bar
137 Lake St, Libertyville
|Popular items
|Supreme
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Marinara, Mozzarella
|Original T
Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Marinara, Mozzarella
|Veggie
Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Marinara, Mozzarella
More about Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
GRILL
Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
633 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Popular items
|Guacamole App
|$10.99
Hass Avocado, cilantro, red onions,
tomatoes, lime, jalapeńos
|Combo Fajitas
|$19.99
Red & green peppers, onions, guacamole,
sour cream, rice, refried beans
|Trio Enchiladas
|$14.99
Three corn tortillas, shredded
chicken, Chihuahua cheese, ground
beef. Three sauces: ranchero, mole,
verde, rice, refried beans
More about Milwalky Taco
TACOS • SALADS
Milwalky Taco
605 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Popular items
|Fried Avocado Taco
|$4.50
hand breaded avocado, jalapeño mayo, corn and black bean pico, cilantro
|Pollo
|$3.00
|Camaron
|$5.00
More about Food For Thought - Innovation Park
Food For Thought - Innovation Park
1940 Innovation Way, Libertyville
|Popular items
|Southwest Turkey
|$7.00
Thin sliced turkey breast, applewood bacon, black bean spread, pepper jack, avocado, chipotle aioli, telera bun
|Sausage Tecate Wrap
|$4.25
cage free scrambled egg, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, bell peppers, wrap
|Tacate Wrap
|$4.50
Cage free scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, bell peppers, wheat wrap
More about Oscar Lee's Barbecue
Oscar Lee's Barbecue
603 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville