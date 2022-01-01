Libertyville bars & lounges you'll love

Mickey Finn's Brewery image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mickey Finn's Brewery

345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Signature Hot Wings$12.95
Wings tossed in Cajun sauce and butter. Deep friend, not breaded. Extra hot is en fuego (habanero sauce) very hot no refunds. Not gluten free as they use the normal fryer (cross contamination). 1/2 lb 5 pcs - full pound 10 pcs. All served with celery, carrots, and 2oz of ranch or home made blue cheese dressing.
Fish & Chips$16.95
Atlantic cod in our homemade wheat ale beer batter, with fries and 'slaw. Pro Tip: If fries or fish are soggy, toss on sheet pan or metal grate and toss in 425 degree oven until they crisp up. (5 minutes 'sh)
Chopped Salad$10.95
Chopped iceberg and romaine, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles and crackers. Creamy poppyseed dressing. Our most popular salad.
Tommy's Pizza and Sports Bar image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Tommy's Pizza and Sports Bar

137 Lake St, Libertyville

Avg 3.8 (160 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Supreme
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Marinara, Mozzarella
Original T
Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Marinara, Mozzarella
Veggie
Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Marinara, Mozzarella
Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL

Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant

633 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.3 (1644 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole App$10.99
Hass Avocado, cilantro, red onions,
tomatoes, lime, jalapeńos
Combo Fajitas$19.99
Red & green peppers, onions, guacamole,
sour cream, rice, refried beans
Trio Enchiladas$14.99
Three corn tortillas, shredded
chicken, Chihuahua cheese, ground
beef. Three sauces: ranchero, mole,
verde, rice, refried beans
Milwalky Taco image

TACOS • SALADS

Milwalky Taco

605 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.2 (459 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Carnitas$3.50
Guacamole (Two Scoops)$6.00
Pollo$3.00
