Libertyville bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Libertyville
More about Mickey Finn's Brewery
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mickey Finn's Brewery
345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Popular items
|Signature Hot Wings
|$12.95
Wings tossed in Cajun sauce and butter. Deep friend, not breaded. Extra hot is en fuego (habanero sauce) very hot no refunds. Not gluten free as they use the normal fryer (cross contamination). 1/2 lb 5 pcs - full pound 10 pcs. All served with celery, carrots, and 2oz of ranch or home made blue cheese dressing.
|Fish & Chips
|$16.95
Atlantic cod in our homemade wheat ale beer batter, with fries and 'slaw. Pro Tip: If fries or fish are soggy, toss on sheet pan or metal grate and toss in 425 degree oven until they crisp up. (5 minutes 'sh)
|Chopped Salad
|$10.95
Chopped iceberg and romaine, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles and crackers. Creamy poppyseed dressing. Our most popular salad.
More about Tommy's Pizza and Sports Bar
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Tommy's Pizza and Sports Bar
137 Lake St, Libertyville
|Popular items
|Supreme
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Marinara, Mozzarella
|Original T
Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Marinara, Mozzarella
|Veggie
Spinach, Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper, Marinara, Mozzarella
More about Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
GRILL
Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
633 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Popular items
|Guacamole App
|$10.99
Hass Avocado, cilantro, red onions,
tomatoes, lime, jalapeńos
|Combo Fajitas
|$19.99
Red & green peppers, onions, guacamole,
sour cream, rice, refried beans
|Trio Enchiladas
|$14.99
Three corn tortillas, shredded
chicken, Chihuahua cheese, ground
beef. Three sauces: ranchero, mole,
verde, rice, refried beans