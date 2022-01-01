Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Libertyville

Go
Libertyville restaurants
Toast

Libertyville restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville

125 Lake Street, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (2970 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gluten-Free Avocado Toast$0.00
A slice of gluten free toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomatoes with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
Avocado Toast$10.50
A slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, arugula and grape tomato with a squeeze of lemon and drizzle of fig balsamic. Served with two cage free eggs, any style and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville
Item pic

 

Harbor Kitchen and Tap - Libertyville

1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AVOCADO TOAST$10.89
Avocado, tomato, feta, mango salsa and balsamic glaze
More about Harbor Kitchen and Tap - Libertyville

Browse other tasty dishes in Libertyville

Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Flautas

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Salad

Burritos

Ceviche

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Libertyville to explore

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1377 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (531 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (283 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston