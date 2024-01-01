Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Libertyville

Libertyville restaurants
Libertyville restaurants that serve barbacoas

Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL

Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant

633 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.3 (1644 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Family Beef Barbacoa$40.99
Includes Protein and Tortillas for 12 tacos. Lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream included. Served with Rice, Beans, Chips & Salsa
Beef Barbacoa Tacos$17.99
Three corn or flour tortillas, beef slowly braised with chilies, cilantro, onion, rice and beans
Single Beef Barbacoa Taco$4.00
More about Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

 

Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe - Libertyville - 1783 North Milwaukee Avenue

1783 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Chilaquiles Skillet$19.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Beef Barbacoa, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado, Sour Cream, Scallions, Cilantro, Salsa, Two Eggs
More about Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe - Libertyville - 1783 North Milwaukee Avenue

