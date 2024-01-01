Barbacoas in Libertyville
GRILL
Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
633 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Family Beef Barbacoa
|$40.99
Includes Protein and Tortillas for 12 tacos. Lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream included. Served with Rice, Beans, Chips & Salsa
|Beef Barbacoa Tacos
|$17.99
Three corn or flour tortillas, beef slowly braised with chilies, cilantro, onion, rice and beans
|Single Beef Barbacoa Taco
|$4.00
More about Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe - Libertyville - 1783 North Milwaukee Avenue
Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe - Libertyville - 1783 North Milwaukee Avenue
1783 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville
|Barbacoa Chilaquiles Skillet
|$19.00
Corn Tortilla Chips, Beef Barbacoa, Chihuahua Cheese, Avocado, Sour Cream, Scallions, Cilantro, Salsa, Two Eggs