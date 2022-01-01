Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Libertyville

Libertyville restaurants
Toast

Libertyville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Door County Chicken Salad image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

125 Lake Street, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (2970 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gluten-Free Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and fruit.
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Mickey Finn's Brewery image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mickey Finn's Brewery

345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad W/ Blackened Chicken$14.95
Item pic

 

Harbor Kitchen and Tap

1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MAMBO CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken breast, cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, with Ms. Michele's Mambo dressing
Consumer pic

 

Food for Thought - Medline 2022

1950 Innovation Way, Libertyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$3.88
breaded chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato,
onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, ranch
dressing
Item pic

 

Food For Thought - Innovation Park

1940 Innovation Way, Libertyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$7.75
breaded chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato,
onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, ranch
dressing
