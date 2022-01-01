Chicken salad in Libertyville
Libertyville restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
125 Lake Street, Libertyville
|Gluten-Free Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and fruit.
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Mickey Finn's Brewery
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mickey Finn's Brewery
345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Cobb Salad W/ Blackened Chicken
|$14.95
More about Harbor Kitchen and Tap
Harbor Kitchen and Tap
1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville
|MAMBO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Crisp romaine, grilled chicken breast, cornbread croutons, parmesan cheese, with Ms. Michele's Mambo dressing
More about Food for Thought - Medline 2022
Food for Thought - Medline 2022
1950 Innovation Way, Libertyville
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$3.88
breaded chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato,
onion, cucumber, cheddar cheese, ranch
dressing