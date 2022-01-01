Chicken wraps in Libertyville
Libertyville restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Mickey Finn's Brewery
345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Cali Chicken Wrap
|$13.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado + mayo, wrapped in a flour tortilla. A great to-go item too.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.95
Fried breaded tenders tossed in buffalo sauce wrapped up in your choice of a flour or tomato basil tortilla with bleu cheese, romaine, tomatoes, and onions. Served with fries.
Harbor Kitchen and Tap
1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville
|PESTO CHICKEN WRAP
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, lettuce, tomato, bacon and pesto ranch dressing, tossed and wrapped
Food for Thought - Medline 2022
1950 Innovation Way, Libertyville
|Chipotle Chicken Wrap
|$3.88