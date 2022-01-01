Chicken wraps in Libertyville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mickey Finn's Brewery

345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cali Chicken Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, avocado + mayo, wrapped in a flour tortilla. A great to-go item too.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.95
Fried breaded tenders tossed in buffalo sauce wrapped up in your choice of a flour or tomato basil tortilla with bleu cheese, romaine, tomatoes, and onions. Served with fries.
More about Mickey Finn's Brewery
Item pic

 

Harbor Kitchen and Tap

1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PESTO CHICKEN WRAP$12.99
Grilled chicken, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, lettuce, tomato, bacon and pesto ranch dressing, tossed and wrapped
More about Harbor Kitchen and Tap
Consumer pic

 

Food for Thought - Medline 2022

1950 Innovation Way, Libertyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$3.88
More about Food for Thought - Medline 2022
Item pic

 

Food For Thought - Innovation Park

1940 Innovation Way, Libertyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$7.25
crispy chicken, cheddar, pico de gallo, lettuce, chipotle avocado dressing, honey wheat wrap
More about Food For Thought - Innovation Park

