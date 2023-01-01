Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Libertyville

Go
Libertyville restaurants
Toast

Libertyville restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville

125 Lake Street, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (2970 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten-Free Chorizo Chilaquiles$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa, and pork chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage-free eggs, any style, and avocado. Served with fruit.
Chorizo Chilaquiles$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa, and pork chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage-free eggs, any style, and avocado. Served with fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville
Mickey Finn's Brewery image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mickey Finn's Brewery - Libertyville

345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chilaquiles Verde$14.95
Three pancakes tacos all filled with scrambled eggs and one each of chorizo, bacon, and sausage.
More about Mickey Finn's Brewery - Libertyville

Map

Map

