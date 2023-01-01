Chilaquiles in Libertyville
Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville
125 Lake Street, Libertyville
|Gluten-Free Chorizo Chilaquiles
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, house-made green salsa, and pork chorizo, topped with Jack cheese, two cage-free eggs, any style, and avocado. Served with fruit.
|Chorizo Chilaquiles
|$12.00
