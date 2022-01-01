Chopped salad in Libertyville

Go
Libertyville restaurants
Toast

Libertyville restaurants that serve chopped salad

Pizzeria DeVille image

PIZZA

Pizzeria DeVille

404 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (259 reviews)
Takeout
Chopped Deville Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Chicken, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Tomato, Rigatoni, Cider Vinaigrette
More about Pizzeria DeVille
Mickey Finn's Brewery image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mickey Finn's Brewery

345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Signature Hot Wings$12.95
Wings tossed in Cajun sauce and butter. Deep friend, not breaded. Extra hot is en fuego (habanero sauce) very hot no refunds. Not gluten free as they use the normal fryer (cross contamination). 1/2 lb 5 pcs - full pound 10 pcs. All served with celery, carrots, and 2oz of ranch or home made blue cheese dressing.
Fish & Chips$16.95
Atlantic cod in our homemade wheat ale beer batter, with fries and 'slaw. Pro Tip: If fries or fish are soggy, toss on sheet pan or metal grate and toss in 425 degree oven until they crisp up. (5 minutes 'sh)
Chopped Salad$10.95
Chopped iceberg and romaine, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles and crackers. Creamy poppyseed dressing. Our most popular salad.
More about Mickey Finn's Brewery

Browse other tasty dishes in Libertyville

Brisket

French Fries

Chips And Salsa

Fajitas

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Fish And Chips

Lobsters

Map

More near Libertyville to explore

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston