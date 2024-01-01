Cookies in Libertyville
Libertyville restaurants that serve cookies
Bagels By The Book -
870 S Milwaukee Ave,, Libertyville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Food for Thought - Medline 2022 -
1950 Innovation Way, Libertyville
|Cookies
|$1.50
The Parched Pug
1590 S Milwaukee Ave, Suite 100, Libertyville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet
|$7.00
Warm chocolate chip baked in a skillet, topped with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel drizzle.
Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe - Libertyville - 1783 North Milwaukee Avenue
1783 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville
|Cookie Dough Waffle
|$16.00
Baked In Cookie Dough Topped with Chocolate Chips, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Drizzle