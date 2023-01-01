Egg salad sandwiches in Libertyville
Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville
125 Lake Street, Libertyville
|Egg Salad Melt
|$10.00
House-made egg salad, avocado, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Gluten-Free Egg Salad Melt
|$11.00
House-made egg salad, avocado, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.