Egg salad sandwiches in Libertyville

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville

125 Lake Street, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (2970 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad Melt$10.00
House-made egg salad, avocado, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses on grilled sourdough. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Make it a lunch combo with half a sandwich, soup, and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Gluten-Free Egg Salad Melt$11.00
House-made egg salad, avocado, tomato, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
Consumer pic

 

Food for Thought - Medline 2022 -

1950 Innovation Way, Libertyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Keto Egg Salad$2.10
