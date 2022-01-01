Fish and chips in Libertyville
Libertyville restaurants that serve fish and chips
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mickey Finn's Brewery
345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Signature Hot Wings
|$12.95
Wings tossed in Cajun sauce and butter. Deep friend, not breaded. Extra hot is en fuego (habanero sauce) very hot no refunds. Not gluten free as they use the normal fryer (cross contamination). 1/2 lb 5 pcs - full pound 10 pcs. All served with celery, carrots, and 2oz of ranch or home made blue cheese dressing.
|Fish & Chips
|$16.95
Atlantic cod in our homemade wheat ale beer batter, with fries and 'slaw. Pro Tip: If fries or fish are soggy, toss on sheet pan or metal grate and toss in 425 degree oven until they crisp up. (5 minutes 'sh)
|Chopped Salad
|$10.95
Chopped iceberg and romaine, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles and crackers. Creamy poppyseed dressing. Our most popular salad.
Harbor Kitchen and Tap
1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville
|GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH
|$13.99
Seasoned grilled mahi with a soy ginger glaze, topped with marinated red onion, grilled pineapple and fresh avocado, on a potato bun, with a side of tartar sauce
|FISH & CHIPS
|$14.99
Beer battered and hand dipped, crispy fried, served with tartar sauce and our scoop fries
|KEY WEST CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, avocado and pineapple slaw, served on a potato bun