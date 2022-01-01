Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Libertyville

Libertyville restaurants
Toast

Libertyville restaurants that serve french toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville

125 Lake Street, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (2970 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
Honey Lemon Ricotta French Toast$0.00
Three slices of Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and griddled to perfection. Topped with with sweet honey lemon ricotta, fresh raspberries and blueberries, lemon icing, and powdered sugar.
Kid's French Toast Fingers$4.80
Dusted with powdered sugar, served with a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville
Pizzeria DeVille image

PIZZA

Pizzeria DeVille

404 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.5 (259 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Pie$14.00
More about Pizzeria DeVille
Item pic

 

Harbor Kitchen and Tap - Libertyville

1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FANCY FRENCH TOAST$12.89
More about Harbor Kitchen and Tap - Libertyville

