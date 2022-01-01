French toast in Libertyville
Libertyville restaurants that serve french toast
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville
125 Lake Street, Libertyville
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$8.50
Topped with icing and powdered sugar. Make it a combo with a smaller portion of French toast, two cage free eggs, any style and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo's only).
|Honey Lemon Ricotta French Toast
|$0.00
Three slices of Challah bread dipped in French toast batter and griddled to perfection. Topped with with sweet honey lemon ricotta, fresh raspberries and blueberries, lemon icing, and powdered sugar.
|Kid's French Toast Fingers
|$4.80
Dusted with powdered sugar, served with a sausage link or two strips of bacon.
PIZZA
Pizzeria DeVille
404 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|French Toast Pie
|$14.00