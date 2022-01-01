Grilled chicken in Libertyville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Libertyville restaurants
Toast

Libertyville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Chicken & Avocado Grill image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

125 Lake Street, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (2970 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken & Avocado Grill$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant image

GRILL

Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant

633 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.3 (1644 reviews)
Takeout
Family Grilled Chicken Tacos$34.99
Includes Protein and Tortillas for 12 tacos. Lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream included. Served with Rice, Beans, Chips & Salsa
Single Grilled Chicken Taco$3.25
More about Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant

