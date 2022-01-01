Grilled chicken in Libertyville
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
125 Lake Street, Libertyville
|Chicken & Avocado Grill
|$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill
|$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
GRILL
Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
633 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Family Grilled Chicken Tacos
|$34.99
Includes Protein and Tortillas for 12 tacos. Lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream included. Served with Rice, Beans, Chips & Salsa
|Single Grilled Chicken Taco
|$3.25