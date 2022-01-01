Lobsters in Libertyville
Libertyville restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe
125 Lake Street, Libertyville
|Door County Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Lobster Scrambler
|$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
|Harbor Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Harbor Kitchen and Tap
Harbor Kitchen and Tap
1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville
|GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH
|$13.99
Seasoned grilled mahi with a soy ginger glaze, topped with marinated red onion, grilled pineapple and fresh avocado, on a potato bun, with a side of tartar sauce
|FISH & CHIPS
|$14.99
Beer battered and hand dipped, crispy fried, served with tartar sauce and our scoop fries
|KEY WEST CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, avocado and pineapple slaw, served on a potato bun