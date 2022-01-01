Lobsters in Libertyville

Go
Libertyville restaurants
Toast

Libertyville restaurants that serve lobsters

Egg Harbor Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

125 Lake Street, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (2970 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Door County Chicken Salad$12.50
Field greens with two scoops of house-made chicken salad with dried cranberries, apple and pecans, topped with Mandarin oranges and sugared pecans. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Lobster Scrambler$12.00
Lobster and seafood blend, cream cheese and green onion scrambled into three cage free eggs, topped with hollandaise. Served with Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Harbor Cobb Salad$12.50
Mixed greens, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, grape tomatoes, green onions and Bleu cheese. Served with house-made ranch dressing and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
Make it a lunch combo with a smaller portion of salad, soup, and a buttered English muffin with house-made jam.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Harbor Kitchen and Tap image

 

Harbor Kitchen and Tap

1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH$13.99
Seasoned grilled mahi with a soy ginger glaze, topped with marinated red onion, grilled pineapple and fresh avocado, on a potato bun, with a side of tartar sauce
FISH & CHIPS$14.99
Beer battered and hand dipped, crispy fried, served with tartar sauce and our scoop fries
KEY WEST CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, avocado and pineapple slaw, served on a potato bun
More about Harbor Kitchen and Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Libertyville

Boneless Wings

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Chopped Salad

Brisket

Pies

Tacos

French Fries

Map

More near Libertyville to explore

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston