Nachos in Libertyville

Libertyville restaurants
Libertyville restaurants that serve nachos

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mickey Finn's Brewery

345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Solo Nachos$10.95
House made tortilla chips topped with your choice of chicken or beef, refried beans, lettuce, pick de gallo, jalapeños, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Photo not scale. Pro-tip - ask for some tortilla chips on the side too.
More about Mickey Finn's Brewery
GRILL

Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant

633 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.3 (1644 reviews)
Takeout
Fiesta Nachos$10.99
Refried beans, cheese, tomatoes,
jalapeńos, guacamole, sour cream
More about Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
TACOS • SALADS

Milwalky Taco

605 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.2 (459 reviews)
Takeout
El Jefe Nachos$11.00
Kids Nachos$5.00
More about Milwalky Taco

