Nachos in Libertyville

Mickey Finn's Brewery
345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Solo Nachos
|$10.95
House made tortilla chips topped with your choice of chicken or beef, refried beans, lettuce, pick de gallo, jalapeños, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream. Photo not scale. Pro-tip - ask for some tortilla chips on the side too.
Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
633 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Fiesta Nachos
|$10.99
Refried beans, cheese, tomatoes,
jalapeńos, guacamole, sour cream