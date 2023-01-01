Pancakes in Libertyville
Libertyville restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville
125 Lake Street, Libertyville
|Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
|$0.00
Our signature batter with a swirl of cinnamon filling baked inside, topped with cream cheese icing.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).
|Hot Chocolate Pancakes
|$0.00
Hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips inside, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles.
|Mini Specialty Cakes
|$2.50