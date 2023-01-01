Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Libertyville

Libertyville restaurants
Toast

Libertyville restaurants that serve pancakes

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville

125 Lake Street, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (2970 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes$0.00
Our signature batter with a swirl of cinnamon filling baked inside, topped with cream cheese icing.
Make it a combo with a smaller portion of pancakes, two cage-free eggs, any style, and your choice of breakfast meat. *Please select one size (full order, double, single or combo) and one egg style (combo only).
Hot Chocolate Pancakes$0.00
Hot chocolate pancakes griddled with chocolate chips inside, topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, mini marshmallows, and sprinkles.
Mini Specialty Cakes$2.50
More about Egg Harbor Cafe - Libertyville
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mickey Finn's Brewery - Libertyville

345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Pancakes$5.95
Three small pancakes with butter and syrup.
2 Pancakes Only$3.95
More about Mickey Finn's Brewery - Libertyville

