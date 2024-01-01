Paninis in Libertyville
Libertyville restaurants that serve paninis
Mickey Finn's Brewery - Libertyville
345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Caprese Panini
|$12.95
fresh mozzarella, basil, ciabatta bread, roasted red pepper + roma tomato
Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe - Libertyville - 1783 North Milwaukee Avenue
1783 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville
|Breakfast Panini
|$18.00
Sliced Ham Off the Bone, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Tomatoes, Over Medium Eggs, Sriracha Aioli, Country Sour Dough.
|Turkey Pepper Jack Panini
|$17.00
Honey Smoked Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Peppered Bacon, Roasted Bell Peppers, Sun-Dried Tomato Focaccia
|Tuscan Panini
|$17.00
Choice of Chicken or Thin Sliced Ham Off The Bone & Prosciutto, Mozzarella Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato Spread, Herb Lemon Aioli, Country Sour Dough