Paninis in Libertyville

Libertyville restaurants
Toast

Libertyville restaurants that serve paninis

Mickey Finn's Brewery image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mickey Finn's Brewery - Libertyville

345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caprese Panini$12.95
fresh mozzarella, basil, ciabatta bread, roasted red pepper + roma tomato
More about Mickey Finn's Brewery - Libertyville
Item pic

 

Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe - Libertyville - 1783 North Milwaukee Avenue

1783 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Panini$18.00
Sliced Ham Off the Bone, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Tomatoes, Over Medium Eggs, Sriracha Aioli, Country Sour Dough.
Turkey Pepper Jack Panini$17.00
Honey Smoked Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Spicy Mayo, Peppered Bacon, Roasted Bell Peppers, Sun-Dried Tomato Focaccia
Tuscan Panini$17.00
Choice of Chicken or Thin Sliced Ham Off The Bone & Prosciutto, Mozzarella Cheese, Sun Dried Tomato Spread, Herb Lemon Aioli, Country Sour Dough
More about Wildberry Pancakes & Cafe - Libertyville - 1783 North Milwaukee Avenue

