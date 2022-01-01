Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Libertyville

Go
Libertyville restaurants
Toast

Libertyville restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mickey Finn's Brewery

345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket Quesadilla$13.95
Brisket Quesadilla appetizer. Beef brisket, bbq sauce, monetary jack and cheddar cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws.
Cheese Quesadilla$11.95
Cheese Quesadilla with chips and salsa on the side. Pro Tip - rewarm in cast iron pan or microwave (crisp vs. soft).
Chicken Quesadilla$13.95
Chicken Quesadilla with chips and salsa on the side. Pro Tip - rewarm in cast iron pan or microwave (crisp vs. soft).
More about Mickey Finn's Brewery
Item pic

 

Harbor Kitchen and Tap

1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MAHI MANGO QUESADILLA$15.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened mahi, mango salsa and shredded cheese mix, with spicy mango habanero sauce on the side
KIDS QUESADILLA$8.29
More about Harbor Kitchen and Tap
Quesadilla image

GRILL

Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant

633 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.3 (1644 reviews)
Takeout
Half Quesadilla Rice and Beans$8.99
Quesadilla$12.99
Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, guacamole
Kid Quesadilla$6.99
More about Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
Milwalky Taco image

TACOS • SALADS

Milwalky Taco

605 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.2 (459 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$2.00
Grande Quesadilla$9.00
More about Milwalky Taco
Item pic

 

Food For Thought - Innovation Park

1940 Innovation Way, Libertyville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Quesadilla$6.95
adobo seasoned chihuahua, pepper jack &
cheddar cheese on a flour tortilla with pico de gallo, sour cream, onions & green peppers
More about Food For Thought - Innovation Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Libertyville

Fish And Chips

French Fries

Tomato Soup

Sliders

Skirt Steaks

Chips And Salsa

Flautas

Nachos

Map

More near Libertyville to explore

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston