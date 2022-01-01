Quesadillas in Libertyville
Libertyville restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Mickey Finn's Brewery
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mickey Finn's Brewery
345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$13.95
Brisket Quesadilla appetizer. Beef brisket, bbq sauce, monetary jack and cheddar cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws.
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$11.95
Cheese Quesadilla with chips and salsa on the side. Pro Tip - rewarm in cast iron pan or microwave (crisp vs. soft).
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.95
Chicken Quesadilla with chips and salsa on the side. Pro Tip - rewarm in cast iron pan or microwave (crisp vs. soft).
More about Harbor Kitchen and Tap
Harbor Kitchen and Tap
1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville
|MAHI MANGO QUESADILLA
|$15.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with blackened mahi, mango salsa and shredded cheese mix, with spicy mango habanero sauce on the side
|KIDS QUESADILLA
|$8.29
More about Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
GRILL
Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
633 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Half Quesadilla Rice and Beans
|$8.99
|Quesadilla
|$12.99
Chihuahua cheese, sour cream, guacamole
|Kid Quesadilla
|$6.99
More about Milwalky Taco
TACOS • SALADS
Milwalky Taco
605 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Kids Quesadilla
|$2.00
|Grande Quesadilla
|$9.00