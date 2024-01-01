Reuben in Libertyville
Mickey Finn's Brewery - Libertyville
345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Signature Reuben
|$16.95
Housemade corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and 1000 isle, on grilled marbled rye, with fries. One of the most popular Finn's sandwiches of all time.
Morgan’s Bar and Grill - Libertyville - Downtown Libertyville Since 1988
532 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville
|Corned Beef Reuben
|$16.00
Mounds of Lean Corned Beef on Dark Rye with Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut 7 1000 Island Dressing. Includes Chips or Homemade Slaw