Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Libertyville

Go
Libertyville restaurants
Toast

Libertyville restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egg Harbor Cafe

125 Lake Street, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (2970 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Benedict$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mickey Finn's Brewery

345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.6 (155 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Salmon$21.95
Grilled Canadian Salmon fillet served with steamed white rice and the veggie of the day.
More about Mickey Finn's Brewery
Item pic

 

Harbor Kitchen and Tap

1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TERIYAKI GALZED SALMON$24.99
Served with basmati rice and asparagus, topped with grilled pineapple
More about Harbor Kitchen and Tap
Milwalky Taco image

TACOS • SALADS

Milwalky Taco

605 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.2 (459 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Taco$5.00
More about Milwalky Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Libertyville

Sweet Potato Fries

Grilled Chicken

Fajitas

Fish And Chips

Caesar Salad

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Map

More near Libertyville to explore

Lake Zurich

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Lake Bluff

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Highwood

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Wauconda

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Grayslake

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Gurnee

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Mundelein

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston