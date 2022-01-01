Salmon in Libertyville
Egg Harbor Cafe
125 Lake Street, Libertyville
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$14.00
English muffin, cold smoked salmon, tomato, arugula, poached cage free eggs, hollandaise, red onion, capers and dill. Served with Harbor potatoes.
Mickey Finn's Brewery
345 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Grilled Salmon
|$21.95
Grilled Canadian Salmon fillet served with steamed white rice and the veggie of the day.
Harbor Kitchen and Tap
1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville
|TERIYAKI GALZED SALMON
|$24.99
Served with basmati rice and asparagus, topped with grilled pineapple