Short ribs in Libertyville
Libertyville restaurants that serve short ribs
More about Harbor Kitchen and Tap
Harbor Kitchen and Tap
1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville
|BBQ BRAISED SHORT RIBS
|$24.99
Slow braised boneless beef short ribs glazed with our signature Lilikoi BBQ sauce, served over rice with cornbread and pineapple slaw
|SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE
|$15.99
Gooey grilled cheese stuffed with slow braised Lilikoi BBQ boneless short ribs, topped with marinated red onion, on toasted brioche bread