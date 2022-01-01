Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Libertyville

Libertyville restaurants
Libertyville restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Harbor Kitchen and Tap

1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BBQ BRAISED SHORT RIBS$24.99
Slow braised boneless beef short ribs glazed with our signature Lilikoi BBQ sauce, served over rice with cornbread and pineapple slaw
SHORT RIB GRILLED CHEESE$15.99
Gooey grilled cheese stuffed with slow braised Lilikoi BBQ boneless short ribs, topped with marinated red onion, on toasted brioche bread
More about Harbor Kitchen and Tap
Milwalky Taco image

TACOS • SALADS

Milwalky Taco

605 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.2 (459 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Taco$5.00
More about Milwalky Taco

