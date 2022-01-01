Tacos in Libertyville
Libertyville restaurants that serve tacos
Harbor Kitchen and Tap
1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville
|GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH
|$13.99
Seasoned grilled mahi with a soy ginger glaze, topped with marinated red onion, grilled pineapple and fresh avocado, on a potato bun, with a side of tartar sauce
|FISH & CHIPS
|$14.99
Beer battered and hand dipped, crispy fried, served with tartar sauce and our scoop fries
|KEY WEST CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, avocado and pineapple slaw, served on a potato bun
Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant
633 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville
|Taco Salad
|$13.99
Ground beef or shredded chicken, mixed
greens, guacamole, sour cream, crispy
tortilla shell, rice, refried beans,
Chihuahua cheese