Tacos in Libertyville

Harbor Kitchen and Tap image

 

Harbor Kitchen and Tap

1762 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED MAHI SANDWICH$13.99
Seasoned grilled mahi with a soy ginger glaze, topped with marinated red onion, grilled pineapple and fresh avocado, on a potato bun, with a side of tartar sauce
FISH & CHIPS$14.99
Beer battered and hand dipped, crispy fried, served with tartar sauce and our scoop fries
KEY WEST CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese, avocado and pineapple slaw, served on a potato bun
Taco Salad image

GRILL

Casa Bonita Mexican Restaurant

633 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.3 (1644 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.99
Ground beef or shredded chicken, mixed
greens, guacamole, sour cream, crispy
tortilla shell, rice, refried beans,
Chihuahua cheese
Milwalky Taco image

TACOS • SALADS

Milwalky Taco

605 N Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville

Avg 4.2 (459 reviews)
Takeout
Carnitas$3.50
Guacamole (Two Scoops)$6.00
Pollo$3.00
