Library Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
5420 3rd St. NW
Location
5420 3rd St. NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO
The best selection of cider, beer, wine, Spirits and cocktails in DC! After a short hiatus, our Neapolitan-style pizza is back and here to stay!
Moreland's Tavern
Please enjoy our food and drinks to go, as we wait to welcome you back inside.
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
Oohh's & Aahh's
Peaches Kitchen & Catering
Come in and enjoy!