Lickin Good BBQ
American smoked BBQ serving fan favorites such as brisket, ribs, pork belly, smoked sausage, and much more! Best lunch near me and dinner near me options available in Henderson for quick food, catering, and corporate events.
183 N. Gibson Rd #160
Location
Henderson NV
|Sunday
|10:15 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|10:15 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:15 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:15 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:15 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:15 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:15 am - 11:30 pm
