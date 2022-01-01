Go
Toast

Lickin Good BBQ

American smoked BBQ serving fan favorites such as brisket, ribs, pork belly, smoked sausage, and much more! Best lunch near me and dinner near me options available in Henderson for quick food, catering, and corporate events.

183 N. Gibson Rd #160

No reviews yet

Popular Items

2 Meats / 2 Sides$21.99
Baked Beans$3.99
Our beans are smoked daily with cherry wood combined with our pork belly.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.99
Hand pulled to order, dressed in house made vinegar sauce, served on brioche bun, finished with our house slaw.
Brisket Sandwich$12.99
Served on brioche bun. Served with in house pickled red onions.
2 Meats / 1 Side$18.99
Brisket$19.99
Beef brisket, slow smoked for 14-18 hours. Rubbed with salt, pepper and coffee for a Texas twist.
1 Meat / 1 Side$9.99
Corn & Cheese$3.99
Our version of mac and cheese, but better. Topped with cilantro, Cojita cheese and lime.
Lickin Fries$3.99
Tossed in our rub rub - a little salty, a little sweet. SALT only available upon request.
1 Meat / 2 Sides$12.99
See full menu

Location

183 N. Gibson Rd #160

Henderson NV

Sunday10:15 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:15 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:15 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:15 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:15 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:15 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:15 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mustang Sally's Diner

No reviews yet

A true hidden treasure, Mustang Sally’s Diner rewards those in-the-know with breakfast and lunch classics all day!

CraftHaus Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

SkinnyFATS @ Stephanie

No reviews yet

SkinnyFATS® subverts the traditional idea of quick service food using its experiential vibe, comfortable atmosphere and delicious healthy food with-a-twist cuisine. The SkinnyFATS® restaurant concept was created at a time when the option to choose was as important as the options themselves. The market demanded a restaurant that catered to everyone, from the health conscious to the shamelessly indulgent. Friends and families with different dietary and flavor preferences struggled to find common destinations to enjoy their meals together. SkinnyFATS® was created to solve this problem.

El Luchador Mexican Kitchen + Cantina - Stephanie

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston