Life Bistro

Open today 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

220 Reviews

$$

2036 Sylvan Road

Atlanta, GA 30310

Popular Items

Oyster Mushroom Po'boy$21.00
Crispy oyster mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheese sauce, on a vegan baguette.
Seafood Rasta Pasta$16.00
creamy jerk pasta with konjac shrimp topped with mango salsa, and chimichurri
Creamy Pesto Fettuccine$23.00
Fettuccine pasta, vegan alfredo, pesto, portobello steak. Gluten-free upon request.
Sweet & Spicy Oyster Shrooms$14.00
Sweet & Spicy oyster mushroom basket.
Lobstah’ Mac and Cheese$13.00
Creole Mac and cheese with “lobstah” made from konjac root topped with sweet potato bacon.
Sweet & Spicy Fried Oyster Mushrooms$14.00
Crispy oyster mushrooms with a sweet and spicy buffalo sauce
Seafood Rasta Pasta$23.00
Penne Rigate noodles, creamy jerk sauce, konjac shrimp, onions and bell peppers, garnished with habanero mango salsa. Gluten-free upon request.
Fried portobello Bites$13.00
Your choice of Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, or Sweet & Spicy sauce over fried mushrooms
Nashville Hot Sliders$15.00
"Nashville Hot" battered oyster mushroom, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a bun. 2 sliders.
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta GA 30310

