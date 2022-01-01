Go
The pride of Life of Pie and the source of our amazing pizzas is our 6,900 pound wood fired pizza oven, hand-made by the legendary Stefano Ferrara in Napoli, Italy.

PIZZA

1765 NW 23rd Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (228 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Caesar$13.00
House caesar with parmesan and croutons
Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil$13.00
Tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, parm and basil
Parm
Freshly grated
Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers$15.00
Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers on tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm
Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil EVOO base$16.00
Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil on a olive oil base with mozzarella and parm
Ranch
Made in house
*2 free per pizza when asked for, then $1 each*
HH Margherita$7.00
tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, parm and basil. Available as is
with no additional toppings for Happy hour 11-6pm!
Large Kale-Arugula$13.00
Kale and arugula with parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs and honey-lemon vinaigrette
Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Build Your Own Pizza tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm
Chili Oil
Made in house, infused with: Garlic, chili flakes, coriander, and fennel
*2 free per pizza when asked for, then $1 each*
Location

1765 NW 23rd Ave

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
