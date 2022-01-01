Go
Life of Pie

The pride of Life of Pie and the source of our amazing pizzas is our 6,900 pound wood fired pizza oven, hand-made by the legendary Stefano Ferrara in Napoli, Italy.

PIZZA • SALADS

3632 N Williams Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (186 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Caesar$13.00
With parmesan and croutons
Large Kale-Arugula$13.00
Kale and arugula with parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs and honey -lemon vinaigrette
Margherita With Mozzarella, Marinara, Fresh Basil$13.00
tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, parm and basil.
Chili Oil
House-made chili oil infused with: Garlic, red pepper flakes, coriander, and fennel
*2 free per pizza when asked for, then $1 each*
Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil EVOO base$16.00
Seasonal Mushrooms, Pecorino Romano & Truffle Oil on a olive oil base with mozzarella and parm
Build Your Own Pizza$12.00
Build Your Own Pizza with on a tomato base with mozzarella and parm
HH Margherita$7.00
tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, parm and basil. Available as is
with no additional toppings for Happy hour 11-6pm!
Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers$15.00
Fennel Sausage & Mama Lil Peppers on a tomato sauce base with house made mozzarella, and parm
Small Kale-Arugula$7.00
Kale and arugula with parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs and honey -lemon vinaigrette
Parm
Freshly grated
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3632 N Williams Ave

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
