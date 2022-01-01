Life on Marz Community Club

Pilot Project Brewing

Hours:

Sun-Thurs: 11am-10pm

Fri-Sat: 11am-12am

Pilot Project is a brewery incubator based in Logan Square, Chicago. Our approach to brewing industry-defining products happens by fostering relentless experimentation of new brewing recipes, breweries, collaborations, styles, and concepts. Our mission for every guest walking into the Pilot Project tasting room is to experience the thoughtfulness we put into our products by way of expert knowledge and impeccable customer service.

