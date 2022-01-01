Go
Toast

Life on Marz Community Club

Taproom Hours: Mon: Closed, Tue-Thu: 4pm-10pm, Fri: 4pm-11pm, Saturday: 2pm-11pm, Sunday: 12pm-8pm
Open for indoor seating and packaged goods to go

1950 N Western Ave MARZ Community Brewing

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1950 N Western Ave MARZ Community Brewing

Chicago IL

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Snakes & Lattes

No reviews yet

Chicago’s first full-service board game cafe. Order dinner and a brand-new game for delivery or takeout and pick up at our retail window.

Pilot Project Brewing

No reviews yet

Hours:
Sun-Thurs: 11am-10pm
Fri-Sat: 11am-12am
Pilot Project is a brewery incubator based in Logan Square, Chicago. Our approach to brewing industry-defining products happens by fostering relentless experimentation of new brewing recipes, breweries, collaborations, styles, and concepts. Our mission for every guest walking into the Pilot Project tasting room is to experience the thoughtfulness we put into our products by way of expert knowledge and impeccable customer service.

Concord Music Hall

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nomonomo Pub + Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston