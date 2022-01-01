Go
Toast

Lifted Spirits

Serving cocktails and spirits five nights a week, our tasting room has a vibe reminiscent of family dinners, game nights, and celebrations. It’s a place to share stories, sip spirits, and make memories.

1734 Cherry St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wild East Kit$30.00
This spicy vodka gimlet is our long-time Tasting Room favorite!
Vodka / Lime / Jalapeno Shrub / Simple
Serves 8 cocktails.
Straight Wheat Whiskey: Torn Label Collab 375ml$29.99
Distilled from Torn Label Brewing's House Brew Wheat Stout, our Straight Wheat Whiskey is a small batch collaborative release that is defined by its rich notes of malted dark chocolate, toffee, and dried fig.
100 PROOF | 450% ALC/VOL
Available in 375 ml bottles.
Roadie Sodie Kit$42.00
Our take on a boozy root beer float!
Absinthe, coconut cream, root beer
Gin Sampler$56.99
Can't decide which bottle of gin to try? Why not sample all of them!
3 - 375ml bottles:
Bright Gin
Bold Gin
Supernova Navy Strength Gin
Wheat Whiskey 750mL$39.99
Bright Gin 750mL$29.99
See full menu

Location

1734 Cherry St.

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sot Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Novel Restaurant

No reviews yet

A NEW NOVEL EXPERIENCE
Our new location is open at 1927 McGee Street in the East Crossroads Arts District of Kansas City, Missouri. The new dining destination is vibrant, spacious and lives up to its name.
The dining room features a fifty foot long tile mosaic across from an open kitchen. The inviting full service granite bar seats up to eighteen guests with views of the outdoor patio planted with native trees and grasses.
Chef Ryan Brazeal and Pastry Chef Jessica Armstrong continue to create a unique culinary experience with locally sourced ingredients and contemporary techniques. The restaurant features rich wood accents and original color palate and architecture to create a comfortable and hospitable dining experience.

Sideshow Sliders - Parlor

No reviews yet

Mix and Match Gourmet Sliders & Fries!

Grinders

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston