Light Rail Café

Visit Light Rail Café for a laid back atmosphere, food that features locally sourced ingredients, and micro-roasted coffee that comes directly from the farmers that grow the beans.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

1000 Park Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (470 reviews)

Popular Items

House Made Soup
Bacon Sandwich$5.50
Jowl Bacon, Eggs, Gouda on House English Muffin
Yogurt Parfait$4.00
Plain Yogurt, apple, banana chips, Granola, Jam and honey. This dish is gluten free.
Breakfast Burrito$8.00
Vegetarian: Hash-browns, Eggs, Spinach, Feta, Mushrooms, Peppers and Hot sauce.
Light Rail Cobb$11.00
Arcadia Mix, Tomato, Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Eggs and House Ranch.
Latte$3.50
Single or Double shot of espresso with milk. Add a flavor if you like!
House Salad
Arcadia mix, tomato, house ricotta, seasonal toppings, Balsamic vinegar and EVOO.
Hashbrowns$3.50
6 House made hash-brown beignets. Served with House sauce.
Pepperoni Pizza$9.00
Pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce.
Drip Coffee$2.25
Batch Brewed single origin in house roasted coffee.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1000 Park Ave

Winona Lake IN

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
