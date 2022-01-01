Go
Toast

Light the Lamp Brewery

Award winning brewpub crafting beers and unique food in downtown Grayslake, IL.
Order beer to-go online 24/7, pick up at your convenience.
Take out/Order pick up hours:
Mon: Closed
Tue-Thur: 4pm - 9pm
Friday: 4pm to 9pm
Saturday: 11am - 9pm
Sun: 11am-7pm

2 S. Lake Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Thursday Butterburger [GFA, DFA VGA]$8.00
A fresh baked buttery bun, two Wisconsin style butter burger patties topped with creamy merkts cheese, served with your choice of side.
(Burgers cooked to order on our flat top in clarified butter, served on a buttery bun. Burgers can be made dairy-free upon request.)
Kids Butterburger [VGA, VA, GFA, DFA]$8.00
Hand pattied 80/20 ground beef burger, lightly seasoned, topped with american cheese, ketchup, mustard and pickle. Served on our buttery bun with your choice of side.
The Impossible Burger [VG, GFA, DF]$16.00
The famous vegan burger topped with roasted garlic "aioli", caramelized onion, locally grown micro greens (Adam's Acres) and vegan sun dried tomato pesto. Served on vegan toasted tomato foccacia with your choice of side. (cooked to order on a clean char-broiler, never shares a surface with animal products.)
4-pack 16oz (To Go Only) CannIPA 2022 7%$17.99
CannIPA, our yearly IPA release infused with Terpenes. This time around we chose the "Girl Scout Cookies" strain that we all know and love. The base beer is a West-Coast style IPA brewed entirely with Strata hops. ZERO THC and ZERO CBD. 7.0% ABV
LTL's Butterburger [VGA, GFA, DFA]$13.00
A fresh baked buttery bun, two wisconsin style butter burger patties topped with creamy merkts cheese, your choice of side.
(Burgers cooked to order on our flat top in clarified butter, served on a buttery bun. Burgers can be made dairy-free upon request.)
(no temps please, these are smashburger style patties!)
Chicken Tinga Taco [GFA, DFA]$4.00
Tender chicken simmered in tinga sauce, chipotle mayo, cotija, pico de gallo.
Colossal Bavarian Pretzel Twist [VGA]$18.00
A Giant, 24 ounce warm and savory bavarian soft pretzel brushed with butter and parm, sprinkled with pretzel salt and served with house made german style cheese ball, beer mustard, honey butter, and hot lite it! cheese sauce. (These are huge!)
Lake Street Reuben Sandwich [DFA]$17.00
Thick-sliced fresh baked marbled rye, a generous portion of our 12-hour braised corned beef brisket, Wisconsin Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut and home made 1,000 island dressing.
See full menu

Location

2 S. Lake Street

Grayslake IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Twisted Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of Downtown Grayslake this location features a large beautiful outdoor seating area and a small indoor seating area
All of our pastries and chocolates are made in house along with homemade soups and dressings. Our menu is extensive...some might say it's even overwhelming We trust you'll find something you'll love

Grayslake Dog n Suds

No reviews yet

So Dog Gone Good...

Somethings Brewing Washington Street

No reviews yet

With two locations in Grayslake..we are a small town full service gourmet coffee bar, scratch bakery, deli and confectionery.
Our huge menu will probably overwhelm you but we are here to help!!
Our baking and confectionery team will amaze you daily with a wide array of delicious treats and sweets.
Homemade dressings, soups, hummus, spinach dip add that special touch to our sandwich menu
Breakfast is served all day!!
We feature a nice growing selection of treats for anyone following a Gluten Free lifestyle (sorry... we only have one shared kitchen so not Celiac safe)
Be sure to follow us on Facebook to keep up with new daily items!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston