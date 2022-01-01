Lightbox Cafe

Fijian Loa Waka Kava kava kava: smooth, potent, body relaxing and mood boosting. It's brewed here with a Mylky Base of 30% organic oat milk and housemade organic medjoul date syrup. Then we mix in a housemade coconut sugar-based syrup of organic spices, including fair-trade turmeric, cardamom, clove, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a pinch of sea salt.

Kava's desirable effects in a fresh-brewed hand-made tea -- but make it anti-inflammatory with sweet and spice and everything nice!

Note: Currently our bottles are plastic, but once we have a larger facility that can process glass ware, we will definitely move back to glass bottles.

