Lightbox Cafe

Bright bites, hearty bowls, cold-pressed juices made-to-order, coffee alternatives, superfoods and #GetLooseWithoutTheBooze Jaya Kava brews. BULA!

704 S. 4th Street

Popular Items

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana$9.50
Oat Milk* with Peanut Butter, Cacao Powder*, an energetic boost of Maca*, one Date* and PA Maple Syrup*.
*indicates organic ingredient.
Warm Bowl 2.0 The Winter Warrior$16.00
Adobo Jackfruit, Maple Chili Roasted Honeynut and Carrots with Brown Rice Over Local Marinated Greens with Quinoa, topped with a Creamy, Smoky Almond Drizzle, Marinated Red Onions and Toasted Sesame Seeds.
Avocado Toast$10.50
Avocado, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions, SPERO Smoke Sunflower Cream Cheese, EVOO, Crushed Kale Chips.
Choice of toast!
Garlicky Potatoes$6.50
Green Meadow Pinto Potatoes Roasted with Fresh Herbs, Garlic and Onions, Smoked Paprika, Oregano, Cumin, EVOO, S&P, Topped with Creamy Tamari Maple Drizzle
Acai$13.00
Frozen Blend of Acai*, Blueberry*, Strawberry*, and Banana* on top of our Housemade Maple Walnut Granola.
MINOR Toppings: Bananas, Coconut Flakes and Maple Drizzle
MAJOR Toppings: Bananas, Coconut Flakes, Fresh Berries, Cacao Nibs & Peanut Butter drizzle.
Additional $1 for Almond Butter instead of PB!
*indicates organic ingredient
Sweet Green$12.00
Green Apple*, Spinach*, Cucumber*, Celery*, Lemon* and Ginger*.
All the power of healthy greens with a zing of green apple, lemon, and ginger to wake up your pallet.
*indicates organic ingredient.
Heaven Bowl (Berries & Cacao)$11.11
Frozen Blend of Strawberry*, Raspberry*, Banana*, Cacao* and Agave* on top of our Housemade Maple Walnut Granola*.
MINOR Toppings: Bananas, Coconut Flakes and Maple Drizzle
MAJOR Toppings: Bananas, Coconut Flakes, Fresh Berries, Cacao Nibs & Almond Butter Drizzle.
*indicates organic ingredient.
Traditional Ceremonial Kava Kava$5.00
Daily mix of ceremonial kava from Vanuatu. Palarasul strain, more potent than our traditional kava. Brewed with triple-filtered water and reiki. Served with pineapple slices, meant to be consumed *after* swigs, like a chaser.
Fijian Golden Chai Kava$12.00
Fijian Loa Waka Kava kava kava: smooth, potent, body relaxing and mood boosting. It's brewed here with a Mylky Base of 30% organic oat milk and housemade organic medjoul date syrup. Then we mix in a housemade coconut sugar-based syrup of organic spices, including fair-trade turmeric, cardamom, clove, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a pinch of sea salt.
Kava's desirable effects in a fresh-brewed hand-made tea -- but make it anti-inflammatory with sweet and spice and everything nice!
Note: Currently our bottles are plastic, but once we have a larger facility that can process glass ware, we will definitely move back to glass bottles.
Location

704 S. 4th Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
