Go
Toast

Lighthouse Sports Bar

The greatest sports bar east of the Pamlico Sound. C'mon in for some fantastic food and ice cold beer. See you soon!

GRILL

47170 NC-12 • $$

Avg 4.4 (526 reviews)

Popular Items

FRENCH FRIES$5.00
Buxton Burger$11.75
Topped with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, ketchup & mustard. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!
3x SHRIMP TACO$13.25
SHRIMP, COTIJA & CHEDDAR CHEESES, LETTUCE, SALSA & SOUR CREAM
Philly$13.25
Steak or Chicken, Provolone and Cheddar Cheeses, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Lettuce and Mayo on a Hoagie Roll. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!
The Classic$11.75
Topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo. Comes with chips & salsa, or upgrade to a different side for small charge!
TACO PLATTER$46.00
3 FISH, 3 SHRIMP, 3 CHICKEN, & 3 STEAK TACOS. COMES WITH SOUR CREAM AND SALSA
Half Dozen Wings$8.50
Choose 1 sauce, and comes with one dressing.
Dozen Wings$14.25
Choose up to 2 sauces, and comes with one dressing
Cheesed Fries$9.50
A large side of Fries, smothered with Cheese, Bacon, Scallions. Comes with a side of Ranch!
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Five Tenders, w/ your choice of dipping sauce. Comes with Chips & Salsa, or upgrade to a different side for a small charge!
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Catering
Takeout

Location

47170 NC-12

Buxton NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm, 10:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Angelo’s Pizza

No reviews yet

Angelo's Pizza is located on Hwy 12 north of the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse. Established in 1994, Angelo's Pizza thrives on making customers happy and full. We serve a wide variety of pizza and All-American food. Pepsi and Coke products are offered in order to please the "I only drink coke products or I only drink pepsi products" customers. Blue Bunny ice cream is a popular hit after a slice of pizza with a total of 20 flavors. We have an arcade room with a games, a pool table and air hokey table! Angelo's is the one stop spot for food and entertainment.

Tavern on 12

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Mad Crabber

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Uglie Mugs Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

FRESH BREWED COFFEE, ESPRESSO DRINKS HOT AND COLD, FRESH BAKED MUFFINS AND OTHER GOODIES, HANDCRAFTED POTTERY AND JEWELRY, LOCAL ARTIST ART, BEAD ROOM FOR MAKING JEWELRY WITH ASSEMBLY, ICE CREAM, SMOOTHIES, T SHIRTS, UGLIE MUGS, FREE WIFI, OFFICE SERVICES, PRINT FAX COPIES, COFFEE WHOLE OR GROUND BY THE POUND, RELAXING ATMOSPHERE, AND FRIENDLY STAFF, UPDATED PAYMENT PROCESSES FOR FASTER SERVICE! COME SEE US! HOURS MAY VARY DURING THE WINTER , OPEN DURING MOST HOLIDAYS

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston