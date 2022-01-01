Liholiho Yacht Club

Go
Heritage Driven Food made with California ingredients

871 Sutter St

Popular Items

fried chicken nuggs$22.00
sweet chili glaze, sesame, brentwood corn, jalapeño cheddar mochi cornbread (gluten free but not celiac)
#malasaturday$10.00
preorders open at 8pm on fridays - 2 per order - mandarin-kumquat creamsicle, strawberry compote, puffed wild rice
flavor changes biweekly
"off menu" spam 12-3 saturday only$18.00
heritage pork housemade spam, teriyaki glaze, furikake rice, aioli, pickled japanese cucumbers, scallions, sesame seeds
tuna poke bowl$26.00
sashimi grade tuna, avocado, pickled ginger, spicy aioli, furikake rice, 2 nori chips GF
crispy fish sandwich 12-3 saturday only$20.00
local ling cod katsu, american cheese, neighbor bun, house tartar
mom's coconut mochi$7.00
our classic coconut mochi inspired by chef's mom, baked into a personal pan.
(mochi should be kept at room temp not in fridge) GF
baked hawaii$12.00
chocolate haupia baked hawaii - coconut vanilla ice cream, chocolate cake, coconut crunch, haupia custard, meringue - flavor, changes often
breakfast sandwich 12-3 saturday only$16.00
see insta for contest! - housemade spam, farm egg, fontina cheese katsu, kimchi aioli, neighbor bakehouse bun
fat rice noodles 4-8pm only$12.00
our LYC house bacon & spam, napa cabbage, oyster sauce, fermented black bean chili GF
(bacon also available by the # in grocery section)
hand pie$6.00
caramel apple hand pie, 5 spice cinnamon apples, caramelized white chocolate cream
871 Sutter St

San Francisco CA

