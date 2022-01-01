Go
Good Good Culture Club

Celebrating heritage with delicious food in an energetic atmosphere
#DidYouEatYet #GetJag

3560 18th Street

Popular Items

Coconut Turmeric Fried Chicken$14.00
fermented cabbage salt. served with sesame ginger scallion sauce, seasonal pickle salad GF DF
Hurricane Rice$4.00
short grain rice, spicy aioli, pickled ginger, furikake GF DF
Little Gem Salad$13.00
avocado dressing, kholrabi, watermelon radish, pepitas GF
St. Louis Spare Ribs$22.00
miso honey mustard glaze, frilly red mustard greens, pickled red onion GF DF
Tuna Poke$16.00
brokaw avocado, japanese cucumber, tamari-sesame oil GF DF
Spring Peas$10.00
avocado, furikake quinoa crunch, shiso, miso honey mustard GF DF VEGAN
Butter Beans$8.00
chard, kimchi, preserved lemon-chili oil GF DF
Katsu Llano Seco Pork Loin$26.00
LYC kimchi, snowy cabbage DF
Poppyseed Steam Bun$16.00
LYC spam katsu, kimchi, pickled cucumber, spicy aioli 2 ea
Location

3560 18th Street

SF CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
