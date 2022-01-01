Lihue restaurants you'll love

Lihue restaurants
Toast
  • Lihue

Lihue's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Food Trucks
Steakhouses
Gastropubs
Must-try Lihue restaurants

Kauai Beer Company image

 

Kauai Beer Company

4265 Rice Street, Lihue

Avg 4.5 (626 reviews)
Popular items
KBC Mac & Cheese$10.00
The classic with a mountain top of monterey jack and cheddar. Your life will never be the same
Veggie Paradise in a Pita$13.00
Smoked portobello, cherry tomato, red onion, with lemon garlic tahini. Choice of fries, salad, or coleslaw
Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Fried brussel sprouts tossed in spicy kung pao sauce and garnished with peanuts, fried garlic, chili flakes and picked red onions.
More about Kauai Beer Company
Duke’s Kauai image

 

Duke’s Kauai

3610 Rice street, lihue

No reviews yet
Popular items
Rocket Salad$13.00
Arugula, maui onion, duroc bacon, roasted beets, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette
Fresh Fish & Chips$23.00
Kona Brewing Co. beer battered, citrus herbed tartar sauce
Mac Nut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish$36.00
Parmesan & panko dusted, lemon caper butter, basmati wheatberry rice, seasonal vegetables
More about Duke’s Kauai
Smitty's Smash Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Smitty's Smash Burger

3501 Rice Street, Lihue

Avg 5 (7 reviews)
Popular items
Big Braddah Salem$17.99
Three Kauai raised 100% beef patties, Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bacon, topped with a smokey island BBQ aioli on a locally made bun.
DBL Salem$13.99
Two Locally raised 100% beef patties, two Slices of Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bacon, topped with an island BBQ aioli on a locally made bun
Salem Burger$12.00
Kauai raised 100% beef patty, Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bacon, topped with a smokey island BBQ aioli on a locally made bun.
More about Smitty's Smash Burger
PIZZA

Pietro's Pizza - Lihue

3501 Rice St, Lihue

Avg 4.5 (859 reviews)
More about Pietro's Pizza - Lihue
Mark's Place image

 

Mark's Place

1610 Haleukana St, Lihue

No reviews yet
More about Mark's Place
Kauai Pasta Lihue

3-3142 Kuhio Hwy, Lihue

No reviews yet
More about Kauai Pasta Lihue
Lilikoi Bar and Grill

3501 Rice Street, Lihue

No reviews yet
More about Lilikoi Bar and Grill
