Lihue restaurants you'll love
Lihue's top cuisines
Must-try Lihue restaurants
More about Kauai Beer Company
Kauai Beer Company
4265 Rice Street, Lihue
|Popular items
|KBC Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
The classic with a mountain top of monterey jack and cheddar. Your life will never be the same
|Veggie Paradise in a Pita
|$13.00
Smoked portobello, cherry tomato, red onion, with lemon garlic tahini. Choice of fries, salad, or coleslaw
|Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
Fried brussel sprouts tossed in spicy kung pao sauce and garnished with peanuts, fried garlic, chili flakes and picked red onions.
More about Duke’s Kauai
Duke’s Kauai
3610 Rice street, lihue
|Popular items
|Rocket Salad
|$13.00
Arugula, maui onion, duroc bacon, roasted beets, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette
|Fresh Fish & Chips
|$23.00
Kona Brewing Co. beer battered, citrus herbed tartar sauce
|Mac Nut & Herb Crusted Fresh Fish
|$36.00
Parmesan & panko dusted, lemon caper butter, basmati wheatberry rice, seasonal vegetables
More about Smitty's Smash Burger
HAMBURGERS
Smitty's Smash Burger
3501 Rice Street, Lihue
|Popular items
|Big Braddah Salem
|$17.99
Three Kauai raised 100% beef patties, Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bacon, topped with a smokey island BBQ aioli on a locally made bun.
|DBL Salem
|$13.99
Two Locally raised 100% beef patties, two Slices of Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bacon, topped with an island BBQ aioli on a locally made bun
|Salem Burger
|$12.00
Kauai raised 100% beef patty, Cheddar cheese, grilled onions, bacon, topped with a smokey island BBQ aioli on a locally made bun.
More about Mark's Place
Mark's Place
1610 Haleukana St, Lihue
More about Kauai Pasta Lihue
Kauai Pasta Lihue
3-3142 Kuhio Hwy, Lihue
More about Lilikoi Bar and Grill
Lilikoi Bar and Grill
3501 Rice Street, Lihue