Cake in Lihue

Lihue restaurants
Lihue restaurants that serve cake

Kauai Beer Company image

 

Kauai Beer Company

4265 Rice Street, Lihue

Avg 4.5 (626 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seared Ahi Steak$19.00
Seared ahi tuna, furikake, citrus slaw, and wasabi aioli on a taro bun. It's off the hook!
Please don't specify well done on this item. On Kauai we like it rare or medium rare.
Bavarian Style Pretzel$5.00
Made in our kitchen, in the tradition of the world famous pretzel, originated in Germany. Served with our very own beer cheese sauce or house wasabi mustard.
Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Fried brussel sprouts tossed in spicy kung pao sauce and garnished with peanuts, fried garlic, chili flakes and picked red onions.
More about Kauai Beer Company
Mark's Place image

 

Mark's Place

1610 Haleukana St, Lihue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Bento$12.39
Rice with furikake, teriyaki beef, Korean chicken, Spam, corned beef hash patty, shoyu hot dog, pickled vegetables
Korean Chicken$15.29
Deep fried chicken bites dipped in our house made sauce
Mark's Famous Mixed Plate$17.99
Trio of our beef stew, chicken katsu and teriyaki beef
More about Mark's Place

