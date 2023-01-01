Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Lihue

Lihue restaurants
Lihue restaurants that serve cheesecake

Main pic

 

Lilikoi Bar and Grill - 3501 Rice Street

3501 Rice Street, Lihue

No reviews yet
Takeout
White and Dark Chocolate Cheesecake$11.00
More about Lilikoi Bar and Grill - 3501 Rice Street
Mark's Place image

 

Mark's Place

1610 Haleukana St, Lihue

No reviews yet
Takeout
TD1 - Cookies and Cream Cheesecake$7.49
More about Mark's Place

