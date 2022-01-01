Chicken teriyaki in Lihue
Lihue restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki
More about Duke’s Kauai
Duke’s Kauai
3610 Rice street, lihue
|Kalbi Ribs & Teriyaki Chicken Plate
|$19.00
Fire grilled short ribs, all natural teriyaki chicken, steamed rice, macaroni salad, kim chee
|Keiki Teriyaki Chicken
|$12.50
grilled all natural chicken breast, teriyaki glaze
More about Mark's Place
Mark's Place
1610 Haleukana St, Lihue
|Large Bento
|$12.39
Rice with furikake, teriyaki beef, Korean chicken, Spam, corned beef hash patty, shoyu hot dog, pickled vegetables
|Korean Chicken
|$15.29
Deep fried chicken bites dipped in our house made sauce
|Mark's Famous Mixed Plate
|$17.99
Trio of our beef stew, chicken katsu and teriyaki beef