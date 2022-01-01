Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Lihue

Lihue restaurants
Lihue restaurants that serve pies

Duke’s Kauai

3610 Rice street, lihue

Whole Hula Pie (serves 8-16 people)$100.00
WOW everyone with a whole Hula Pie, comes complete with a pint of hot fudge, a pound of whipped cream, toasted macadamia nuts AND instructions. Buy as many Hula Pie plates & Sporks as needed under the dessert section
Kimo's Original Hula Pie$13.00
Chocolate cookie crust, macadamia nut ice cream, hot fudge, toasted mac nuts, whipped cream
Twisted Hula Pie$14.00
a twist on the classic, locally made lappert's ice cream
Mark's Place

1610 Haleukana St, Lihue

MD1 - Baked Custard Pie$6.99
