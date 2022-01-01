Tacos in Lihue
Lihue restaurants that serve tacos
More about Kauai Beer Company
Kauai Beer Company
4265 Rice Street, Lihue
|Seared Ahi Steak
|$19.00
Seared ahi tuna, furikake, citrus slaw, and wasabi aioli on a taro bun. It's off the hook!
Please don't specify well done on this item. On Kauai we like it rare or medium rare.
|Bavarian Style Pretzel
|$5.00
Made in our kitchen, in the tradition of the world famous pretzel, originated in Germany. Served with our very own beer cheese sauce or house wasabi mustard.
|Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts
|$13.00
Fried brussel sprouts tossed in spicy kung pao sauce and garnished with peanuts, fried garlic, chili flakes and picked red onions.
More about Duke’s Kauai
Duke’s Kauai
3610 Rice street, lihue
|Cajun Fish Tacos
|$23.00
Flour tortillas, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo, fresh tortilla chips
|Korean Steak Street Tacos
|$19.50
kal-bi marinated steak, salsa verde, cilantro, cabbage, chili aioli, flour tortillas.
|Poke Tacos
|$21.00
Fresh raw ahi, shoyu, maui onions, chili flake, avocado, wasabi aioli