Teriyaki chicken in Lihue

Lihue restaurants
Lihue restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Duke’s Kauai image

 

Duke’s Kauai

3610 Rice street, lihue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kalbi Ribs & Teriyaki Chicken Plate$19.00
Fire grilled short ribs, all natural teriyaki chicken, steamed rice, macaroni salad, kim chee
Keiki Teriyaki Chicken$12.50
grilled all natural chicken breast, teriyaki glaze
More about Duke’s Kauai
Mark's Place image

 

Mark's Place

1610 Haleukana St, Lihue

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Bento$12.39
Rice with furikake, teriyaki beef, Korean chicken, Spam, corned beef hash patty, shoyu hot dog, pickled vegetables
Korean Chicken$15.29
Deep fried chicken bites dipped in our house made sauce
Mark's Famous Mixed Plate$17.99
Trio of our beef stew, chicken katsu and teriyaki beef
More about Mark's Place

