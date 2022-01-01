Like Mike Italian Taste

Farinelli 1937

Farinelli 1937 is an authentic Italian pizzeria that compliments the old world flavors and traditions of Strada in the Grove and increases the temperature to 800°F in our two custom-made copper-coated wood-burning ovens.

We start by preparing our high quality dough with our very own recipe and travel all over Italy through our ingredients. The result is a combination of both classic Italian and regional pizzas with our own special touch.



Commodore Hospitality Group strives to bring you impeccable service, the highest quality of food, and an atmosphere where you can experience life at its fullest

