Likey - 1945 W. Malvern Ave
Open today 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
1945 W. Malvern Ave, Fullerton CA 92833
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Katsubo Tea Fullerton - 2241 W Malvern Ave - Amerige Heights Town Center
No Reviews
2241 W Malvern Ave Fullerton, CA 92833
View restaurant
Cielo Karaoke Y Mas! - 1050 w Valencia Dr
4.5 • 15
1050 w Valencia Dr Fullerton, CA 92836
View restaurant